Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update

For the 11th day in a row, there is a triple digit spike in COVID-19 cases here in Erie County.

On Sunday November 22nd, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 here in Erie.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases since March to 4,382.

Elsewhere in the region, Crawford County is reporting an increase of 50 cases which brings their total to 1,470.

In Warren County, nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a total of 163 cases since March.

In Ashtabula County, there are 66 new cases of COVID-19 which brings the county total to 2,047.

Also in Chautauqua County in New York, there are 26 new cases of COVID-19 which brings the county to a total of 1,471 cases since March.

Meanwhile the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,075 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

The total number of cases reported since March now stands at over 309,000.

The state also reported 41 additional deaths today which brings the state total to 9,842.

For more information on COVID-19 here in Pennsylvania visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.