Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the daily COVID-19 numbers being reported today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. In Warren County an additional 10 cases have been reported.

Warren County is reporting no new cases today. Chautauqua County is continuing to report 9,110 total cases.

Ashtabula County is reporting an additional ten new cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 new deaths.

Let’s see how many people have been vaccinated in our region.

In Erie County, 220,030 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the number of vaccines administered is 58,479.

In Warren County, 24,974 vaccines have been administered.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than ten million vaccination have been administered.