Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 22nd there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,013.

There are 1,250 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 304 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3rd, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7th – May 13th stood at 5.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 21st, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,029 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1st.

On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted.

Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22nd, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22ndn, 51% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22nd, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,138,065 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 22nd.

4,442,539 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,621,854 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,064,393 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22nd: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,138,065 doses total through May 22nd: First/single doses: 6,064,393 administered Second doses: 4,073,672 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 160,604 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,557,501 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,617 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,310 cases among employees, for a total of 86,927 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,254 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,580 of our total cases are among health care workers.