Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers in the region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting 19 new cases. Warren County is reporting six new cases.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report an overall total of 9,183 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula County is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 856 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 vaccination numbers in our area.

In Erie County, 124,860 people have been vaccinated. In Crawford County, 32,507 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine.

In Warren County, 15,422 people have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Across Pennsylvania, over 10.1 million vaccinations have been administered.