Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update for April 25th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County and the surrounding area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 today in Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an increase of 15 new cases. Warren County is reporting an additional two cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 8,822 cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is up an additional 18 cases of COVID-19.

The State of Pennsylvania is reporting 4,164 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 45 deaths.

Let’s take a look at how many people have been vaccinated in our area.

In Erie County 189,231 vaccines have been administered. In Crawford County, 51,102 vaccines have been administered.

In Warren County, 18,927 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 7.9 million people have been vaccinated.