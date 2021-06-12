Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update for June 12th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 cases for the county, surrounding region and the State of Pennsylvania.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today.

Crawford County is reporting an additional three cases of COVID-19.

Warren County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday.

Ashtabula County continues to report an overall total of 9,279 cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 412 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new COVID related deaths.

Here is a look at the amount of people that have at least received one vaccination in the county, region, and State of Pennsylvania.

Erie County currently stands at 49% of the population vaccinated. Crawford County increased to 40%.

Warren County increased to 41%. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently remains at 50%.