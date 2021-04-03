Pennsylvania Department of Health provides daily COVID-19 update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 3rd, that there were 5,343 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,038,749.

There are 2,173 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25th, 2020.

The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26th – April 1st stood at 9.4%. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 2nd, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1st, and the commonwealth is using it for special initiatives and efforts to vaccinate vulnerable groups.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3rd, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3rd, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,526,752 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 3rd.

1,960,809 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of close to 89,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,733,367 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,694,176 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3rd: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,526,752 doses total through April 3rd: First/single doses: 3,694,176 administered Second doses: 1,832,576 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 131,166 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,162,432 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,423 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,320 cases among employees, for a total of 83,743 at 1,577 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,943 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,585 of our total cases are among health care workers.