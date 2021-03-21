Pennsylvania Department of Health provides latest COVID-19 update

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for here in Erie, the region and across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie in the last 24 hours. The total now stands at 18,324.

Crawford County is reporting six new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 7.948 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula county is now ten new cases of COVID-19.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported which raises the total to over 986,000.

The State is also reporting 14 new deaths today which brings the total number to 24,788.

Here is a look at the latest vaccination efforts.

In Erie County, 98,839 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 35,271 vaccinations have been administered.

Warren County is reporting that 10,913 vaccinations have been given.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, over four million people have now been vaccinated.