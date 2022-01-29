Pennsylvania Department of Health provides the latest COVID-19 update

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for our region and across the state provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The department of health is reporting 193 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County on January 29th.

The total amount of deaths remain at 711.

Meanwhile Crawford County is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19.

Warren County is also reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19.