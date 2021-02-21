Pennsylvania Department of Health provides the latest COVID-19 update

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers according to the Pennsylvania State Department of Health.

Twenty seven more people have died across the state due to COVID-19.

Erie County is reporting 61 new positive cases of COVID-19. The case total now stands at nearly 17,000.

Crawford County is now reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is now reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19. Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 7,391 cases.

Across the commonwealth, 1,906 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Over 913,000 cases have been reported in the State of Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths across the state now stands at 23,597.

Meanwhile in Erie County there have been 34,344 total vaccinations.

In Crawford County, 19,919 vaccinations have been distributed.

In Warren County, 6,352 vaccinations have been given.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 1.93 million people have been vaccinated.