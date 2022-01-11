Pennsylvania Department of Health provides weekly update on COVID-19 trends in vaccinations, cases and hospitalizations

On January 11th, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided the weekly COVID-19 update.

“Getting a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine is the best thing we can do to help the healthcare workers across the state who are overwhelmed by the number of patients with COVID-19 who need specialized and extensive care as hospitals are nearing capacity. Sadly, the risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19 is significantly higher for those that are unvaccinated. While initial data suggest that fewer patients are being admitted specifically for COVID-19, there are more patients who test positive upon arrival. In talking to healthcare workers and hospital leaders, it is clear that regardless of why they are admitted to the hospital, every patient with COVID-19 places significant strain on healthcare workers because they require additional care and precautions such as isolation and PPE. That is why we continue to urge every Pennsylvanian to continue to take public health measures that we know will help to preserve inpatient capacity for those who need it most. Please get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and follow all applicable isolation and quarantine guidelines,” said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter.

The State of Pennsylvania is continuing to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated working closely with vaccine providers, grassroot organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The percentage represents all of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, the department of health is encouraging that now is the time to get fully vaccinated and boosted. The department of health is also encouraging that children ages five to 18 receive the vaccine.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

313,260 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 154,179 booster doses administered in the past week. 48,395 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

16.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days from Monday, January 3rd to Sunday, January 9th:

The daily average number of cases was 27,545.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, January 10th was 18.3 percent higher than on January 3rd. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively. Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



