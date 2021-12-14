Pennsylvania Department of Health provides weekly update on COVID-19 trends in vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations and deaths

On December 14th, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday December 13th.

“Science has proven that vaccines help protect against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization and boosters are important as the virus continues to mutate and spread largely through unvaccinated people. The Department of Health continues to report on COVID-19 infections that occur after vaccination because it is important for monitoring public health. We know that if the incidence or severity of post-vaccination cases increases significantly, this could be a signal of reduced protection against a variant.” said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health.

On December 14th, the Pennsylvania Department of Health posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post vaccination cases which are commonly referred to as “breakthrough.”

Between January 1st, 2021 and December 6th, 2021, the data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

According to the data provided by the department of health:

Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” Beam said.

You can find the post vaccination data and additional information posted online.

Meanwhile Pennsylvania is continuing to make strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated while working closely with vaccine providers, grassroot organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all Pennsylvania residents have access to the vaccine.

According tot he CDC, as of December 13th, 70.5% of Pennsylvania residents age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

The department of health urges residents and loved ones to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and have children between the ages of five and eighteen to get vaccinated.

Click here to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

418,146 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 214,343 booster doses administered in the past week. 64,821 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

0.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, December 6th through Sunday, December 12th:

The daily average number of cases was 8,199.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively.

There have been 658 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 58% occurring in people 70 years and older.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here.