Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 report for June 20th, Erie County reports one new case of COVID-19

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county, surrounding region and state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 for Erie County on Sunday.

Crawford County, Warren County, and Ashtabula Counties are also reporting just one new case of COVID-19.

The state of Pennsylvania is reporting 166 new cases of COVID-19 with nine new deaths.

Here is a look at the amount of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Erie County is reporting 51% of the county has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Crawford County is moving up to 41%. Warren County remains at 42%.

The State of Pennsylvania currently stands at 51% of residents vaccinated for COVID-19.

