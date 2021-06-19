Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 report, no new cases for Erie County

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 COVID-19 cases for the county, surrounding, and the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County on Saturday.

Crawford County is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 177 cases of COVID-19 on Friday with no new deaths.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list