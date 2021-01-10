Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for January 10th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for our region across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 149 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The total number of cases in Erie County since March now stands at over 13,000.

In Crawford County, 59 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Warren County is reporting an additional four cases. Ashtabula County is reporting an increase of 37 new COVID-19 cases.

Chautauqua County continues to report over 4,600 total cases.

Across the commonwealth, an additional 7,506 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday. This brings the statewide total to over 720,000.

The state is also reporting an additional 103 people who have died from COVID-19 which now brings the total to 17,770.