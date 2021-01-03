Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for January 3rd

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for our region and across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative number since March up to over 12,000.

Crawford County is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is also reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Across the commonwealth, an additional 4,579 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported today which brings the cumulative total to over 661,000.

Ashtabula County, Ohio is also reporting 30 new cases which brings their total to 3900 since March.

Chautauqua County, New York continues to report over 3,600 cases.

