Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for March 28th

Let’s take a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for today March 28th.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours here in Erie County. The total now stands at 18,523.

Crawford County is reporting a total of 6,648 cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting no additional cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is reporting 8,119 total cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Across Pennsylvania, over one million cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 25,000 deaths.

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In Erie County, 111,883 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 38,620 vaccinations have been administered.

In Warren County, 12,298 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, over five million people have now been vaccinated.