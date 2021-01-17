Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for Sunday January 17th

Another triple digit increase of COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

Tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 102 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Erie County.

This moves the total number of COVID-19 cases for Erie County to over 14,000 since March of 2020.

Crawford County is also reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an increase of four new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is now reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19. Chautauqua County currently remains at 5,424 total cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, an additional 6,023 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported as well as 122 new deaths.