Pennsylvania Department of Health releases COVID-19 update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 71 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for our region.

Erie County is reporting 68 new positive cases of COVID-19 which brings the total to 16.079.

Crawford County is reporting an additional 13 cases of COVID-19. Warren County is now reporting an additional 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 6,961 cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is now reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile the commonwealth is reporting 4,717 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of more than 870,000.

The state is also reporting 71 new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state now stands at 22,467.

Here are the regional numbers for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Erie County there have been 22,449 total vaccinations distributed.

In Crawford County, there have been 14,445 vaccinations distributed.

In Warren County there have been 3,870 vaccinations distributed.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 1.2 million people have been vaccinated.