Pennsylvania Department of Health releases daily COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania

Here are the daily COVID-19 numbers for Erie County for today November 1st.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Erie County is 2,261.

There have been 54 COVID-19 cases deaths reported in Erie County.

Along with those high numbers, the state and regional cases are on the rise as well.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,909 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the state-wide total to over 209,000.

There were 5 new deaths which brings the state total to 8,817.

Crawford County reported 585 cases which is an increase of 14 new cases.

Warren County still remains at 71 total cases. Chautauqua County is reporting a total of 1,060 cases.

Finally Ashtabula County is reporting 856 cases which is an increase of 23 new cases.