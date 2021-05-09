Pennsylvania Department of Health releases daily COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers in the surrounding area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

Crawford County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 today.

Warren County today reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 9,031 total cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is up four new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is also reporting 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

Here is a look at how many people have been vaccinated in our area.

In Erie County, 212,180 vaccines have been administered.

In Crawford County, the number of vaccines distributed is 56,401.

In Warren County, 23,987 people vaccinations have been administered.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than 9.5 million vaccinations have been administered.