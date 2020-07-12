Pennsylvania Department of Health releases daily COVID-19 update

Here is a look now at the latest state and local COVID-19 numbers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 577 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the state total to 95,266.

The state also reported seven additional new deaths. This brings the state total to just over 6,900.

Here in Erie County, the total number of positive cases has risen to 712 with five new cases reported.

Over in Crawford County, 77 positive cases have been confirmed.

Warren County is now reporting ten positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Over in Chautauqua County in New York, 176 positive cases have been confirmed.

Also in Ashtabula County, a total of 448 positive cases have been reported.