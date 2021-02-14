Pennsylvania Department of Health releases latest COVID-19 update for Erie County

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state department of health is reporting 24 new COVID-19 deaths.

In the Erie region, Erie county is now reporting 76 new positive cases of COVID-19. This now brings the county total to 16,542.

Crawford County is reporting 10 additional cases of COVID-19. Warren County is now reporting an additional two cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 7,213 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula County is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.

Across the commonwealth, 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported which brings the statewide total to over 894,000.

Here is now a look at the regional COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

In Erie County, there have been 28,278 vaccinations.

Over in Crawford County, 16,966 total vaccinations have been reported.

In Warren County, 5,338 vaccinations have been distributed.

Across Pennsylvania more than 1.6 million people have been vaccinated.