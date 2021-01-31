Pennsylvania Department of Health releases latest COVID-19 update for Sunday January 31st

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In the past 24 hours, 59 people across the state of Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19.

Here in Erie County, there were 96 new positive cases of COVID-19 which brings the total since March to 15,437 positive cases.

In Crawford County, there are 35 newly reported cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional two cases.

In Ashtabula County, they are reporting an increase of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

There was no update provided from Chautauqua County at this time.

Meanwhile across the commonwealth, the total of positive cases of COVID-19 now stands at over 843,000.