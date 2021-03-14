Pennsylvania Department of Health releases latest COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie and the surrounding region across the state.

The Pennsylvania State Department of Health reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Erie County. The total now stands at 18,110 positive cases.

Crawford County is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19.

Warren County is reporting no new cases today.

Ashtabula County is now reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 7,775 cases of COVID-19.

Across Pennsylvania, 2,840 new COVID-19 cases were reported which raises the total to over 964,000.

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

In Erie County, 87,784 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the total number of vaccines distributed is 31,862.

In Warren County, 9.522 vaccinations have been given.

Across Pennsylvania over 3.6 million people have now been vaccinated.