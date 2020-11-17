Pennsylvania Department of Health releases new guidelines for all Pennsylvania residents that will go into effect Friday

The end of the week will mean the beginning of new state mandates to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released new guidelines for all Pennsylvania residents that will go into effect on Friday.

Among the new guidelines, a new order will require wearing masks indoors and out when away from home.

Masks will also be needed when outdoors if you cannot remain six feet apart from others at all time.

Also a traveler resting order will require those coming to PA from another state to test negative within a 72 hour window prior to entering the commonwealth.

Without that test, a two week quarantine will be required.

There are also strengthened guidelines for colleges and universities that now require protocols for testing, isolating positive cases and regular testing throughout the term.