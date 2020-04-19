Pennsylvania Department of Health releases state update on COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today as of 12:00 a.m. there are 1,215 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 32,284.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The department also announced that electronic and probable cause deaths are now being reported.

This causes a reported increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases which brings the statewide total to 1,112.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments. This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health for Pennsylvania.

Dr. Levine stressed that mitigation efforts such as social distancing are working and that the goal of the department is to continue to provide as much data as possible in a timely manner.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are also 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date.