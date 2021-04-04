Pennsylvania Department of Health releases the latest COVID-19 update for Sunday April 4th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for April 4th, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The State Department of Health is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting seven new cases.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report 8,261 total cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The state of Pennsylvania is reporting a total of 3,933 new cases of COVID-19 across the state along with seven new deaths.

Here are the latest COVID-19 vaccine numbers according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In Erie County 128,221 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the number of vaccines administered is 41,620.

In Warren County, a total of 14,024 vaccinations have been given.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than five and a half million people have been vaccinated.