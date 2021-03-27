Pennsylvania Department of Health releases the latest COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for both Erie County and across the state.

The Erie County Department of Health today reported 49 new positive cases of COVID-19. The total for the county now stands at 18,523.

Crawford County has reported 64 new cases. Warren County has reported three additional cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is reporting a total of 8,119 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula County is reporting seven new cases today.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, 7,132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today. The total now stands at over one million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In Erie County, 110,687 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County the number of vaccinations administered is 38,514.

In Warren County, 12,201 vaccinations have been given.

Across Pennsylvania, over 4.9 million people have now been vaccinated.