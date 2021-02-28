Pennsylvania Department of Health releases update for COVID-19 cases and vaccination

Here is a look at today’s COVID-19 numbers for the Erie region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports an additional 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. This brings the county total to 17,306.

Crawford County is reporting 15 new cases. Warren County is reporting four additional cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula is reporting 20 additional cases of COVID-19. Chautauqua County is also reporting 20 additional cases of COVID-19.

Across the state, 1,945 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today. The total amount of cases since the start of the pandemic is over 929,000.

The commonwealth also reported today that there were an additional 63 new deaths from COVID-19. That total now stands at 24,000.

Meanwhile in Erie County there have been 44,793 vaccinations administered.

In Crawford County, 22,839 vaccinations have been performed.

In Warren County, 7,026 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, over 2.3 million people have now been vaccinated.