Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs releases statement regarding COVID-19 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs has released the following statement regarding the Soldiers and Sailors Home COVID-19 cases.

“We take even one case of COVID-19 very seriously as our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our residents and the staff who serve them. Currently at our Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) there are: 4 residents and 4 staff who are COVID positive. Since the beginning of COVID-19, our Veterans Homes have implemented a number of heightened safety measures to include: restricting visitors, cancelling outings, discontinuing group activities, ceasing the use of volunteers, conducting daily health screenings for employees, more frequent cleaning of commonly touched objects, and putting new admissions on hold. This fall we have continued to heighten safety measures by relying on increased supplies of PPE and frequent generalized population COVID testing to more quickly identify any residents or staff that may be positive. All staff are wearing appropriate levels of PPE to include surgical mask and face shields,” said Joan Zlogar Nissley, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.