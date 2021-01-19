Pennsylvania expands COVID-19 vaccination plan including individuals 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions

Pennsylvania is expanding it’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The latest phase covers individuals over a wider age span.

Phase 1A will now include anyone over the age of 65 and people ages 16 through 64 with serious medical conditions.

A range of health conditions include cancer, diabetes, pregnant women, smokers and clinically obese people.

Dr. Nadworny, an infectious disease specialist said that it is alarming to expand the vaccination plan since the commonwealth is still lacking vaccine supplies.

“I’m puzzled why the state expanded the list of 1A when there really isn’t any more vaccines available, and there’s no vaccine in the stock pile,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.