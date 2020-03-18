Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association issue guidance on holding funerals during COVID-19

David Peake Jr, the President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, has released a statement Wednesday afternoon with guidance about holding funeral services in light of restrictions due to COVID-19.

In the statement, the association explains that all funeral homes will be on our normal 24-hour and 7 day a week schedule to ensure that there is no interruption of service to families.

The statement reads in part:

“Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about restricting the size of gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our tradition of gathering extended family and friends around us to provide comfort and share our loss during funeral services.

“Federal and State officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is through limiting public gatherings (social distancing) to 10 people for the next 8 weeks. Taking this precaution will limit the exposure of our community to the Coronavirus. “

The Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association is asking anyone with symptoms of fever, cough or any symptoms of COVID-19 to refrain from attending any funeral or memorial services.