Pennsylvania issues 30 licensing waivers for professions to respond to COVID-19 emergency

The Pennsylvania Department of State announced that it has issued 30 license waivers allowing licensed professionals, facilities and trainees to respond to the COVID-19 disaster declaration. These have been issued since March 17th.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar explained that during the unprecedented emergency, the Department of State is committed to reducing as many burdens as possible for licensees.

“We’ve included a wide spectrum of professionals in these temporary waivers, recognizing that each professional we can empower to help is another critical part of the solution to ending this crisis.” Secretary Boockvar said.

Among these changes in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licensed health care practitioners may provide services via telemedicine

Temporary licenses for out-of-state health care practitioners will be expedited

Extended all upcoming license renewal deadlines including healthcare and non-healthcare professionals

Recently retired health care practitioners may temporarily reactivate their licenses more easily and without reactivation fees

Suspended certain in-person continuing-education requirements to allow increased use of online or distance learning

Authorized the use of electronic notarization and loosened restrictions on in person requirements for notaries handling estate documents such as wills, living wills, and powers of attorney, as well as other types

Extended filing deadlines for charitable nonprofit organizations

Secretary Boockvar explained the Department of State is working with the governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services to identify additional requirements that can be suspended to give these licensed professionals the flexibility they need.