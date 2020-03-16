Pennsylvania K-12 schools closed for next two weeks

Children in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the next two weeks off from school.

During this time, health officials are urging families to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Governor Tom Wolf says that the closures will last 10 business days, starting today. Then, his administration will re-evaluate the situation and the spread of the virus to determine if the closures need to be extended.

Parents should keep in contact with their child’s school and keep an eye out for any and all available updates during this time.