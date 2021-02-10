Pennsylvania lawmakers weigh in on state vaccine rollout

Local lawmakers are doubling down on ways to better the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Pennsylvania lawmakers, including Rep. Bob Merski, say the state Department of Health needs to improve the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Democrats say there needs to be greater accountability and consistency across the state level because of the limited vaccine supply.

Rep. Merski added that the current rollout leaves thousands of eligible people waiting for a vaccine.

“There’s no accountability to the vaccine providers to follow the CDC guidelines. For example, we have people jumping the line, folks who are in 1b aren’t getting vaccinated because the provider just decided that’s what they’re going to do,” said Rep. Bob Merski, D, Pennsylvania’s 2nd District.