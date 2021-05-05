Pennsylvania lifting mitigation efforts means Waldameer to resume free admission starting on opening day

Pennsylvania is lifting mitigation efforts starting on Memorial Day, minus the masking mandates.

These changes are having an affect on local summer events and attractions.

One major chance is that Waldameer Park is returning to free admission starting when the park opens on May 15th.

Visitors will still be required to wear masks at Waldameer Park.

The President of Waldameer Park, Steve Gorman, said that after Memorial Day he believes the park will be able to operate all of their rides and attractions in a normal fashion.

This means that all seats on rides could be filled.

Gorman said that members of the community will be able to return to a sense of normalcy this summer at Waldameer.

“Free admission to our amusement park again this year you had to make a reservation before you came. So that will be a real good bonus for our guests to go back to a normal way of coming to Waldameer. We will open all of our rides and attractions,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

Waldameer Park is still looking to hire staff for what could be a busy summer.