Pennsylvania meets requirements for New York travel advisory, not added to ban list due to proximity

(WETM/WROC) – Pennsylvania has met the requirements to be added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory, but a mandatory quarantine will not be enforced due to the proximity of the sates.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Pennsylvania, as another neighboring state with an infection rate that meets the advisory’s criteria, would have exemptions for practical and economic purposes regarding essential travel.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

According to the CDC and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New Jersey has a positive test rate of 10.2 per 100,000 over a seven day rolling average, but an infection rate of 2.8% over a seven day rolling average. Connecticut is 11.2, and 1.6%, respectively.

Gov. Cuomo said further discussion with leaders from Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will happen in the coming days to figure out specifics and logistics.

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with:

A positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or

A state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, New York state has one of the lowest virus positivity rates in the nation.

States by positivity rate: