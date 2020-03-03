Pennsylvania preparing for coronavirus

The number of cases for the coronavirus is continuing to grow marking a challenge for health departments all across Pennsylvania and the country.

Across Pennsylvania it’s been widely reported that it’s not a matter of if we see the coronavirus here, but when?

Chelsey Withers takes a look at how testing is done for those who are at risk.

Some who may experience symptoms of the disease could head to an emergency room, but the testing needed for it wouldn’t be there directly.

Health officials are learning new details about COVID 19 or what’s been come to be known as the coronavirus each day, and the amount of testing available for it is limited.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health does expect to have test kits in their hands by the end of the week.

At this point there is just not wide enough availability of the test to get them out to a lot of labs.

If it were suspected that someone had the virus and was being seen in an emergency room, the hospital would then contact the local health department in order to get the testing needed.

“We forward that information to the State health Department to the epidemiologist at the State Health Department, then they in turn make the call if testing is approved or not approved,” said Char Berringer of the Erie County Health Department.

Berringer explained the results of the test are typically provided within 24 hours.

In efforts to best prepare the City of Erie Fire Department is also stocking up on different supplies.

“Our firefighters are going to be the ones to make contact first with potential corona victims, so we have to give them eye protection, gowns and masks of course. So we have to take care of those people who are going to take care of the rest of us,” said Chief Joe Walko of the Erie Fire Department.

But for as how you can help protect yourself, here is some advice.

“Just make sure everybody in the family knows about good etiquette, that you should be washing your hands and keeping your hands away from your face,” said Dale Robinson, Emergency Management Coordinator for Erie County.

There is still no reported cases of virus in the commonwealth.

UPMC is expected to host a press conference about the coronavirus tomorrow in Pittsburgh.