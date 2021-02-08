Pennsylvania residents concerned about COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Concerns about Pennsylvania’s COVID vaccine roll out got Harrisburg’s attention today.

Lawmakers in the state house held a hearing while wanting to know why so many people have been left waiting.

Among those at the hearing, State Representative Bob Merski from Erie who said in part “Residents are growing increasingly frustrated as it seems the rules of the game, including who is eligible for the shot and who is getting it, are being changed midway through.”

People are frustrated, mad, upset, and worried.

The main question tonight is when are we getting this vaccine and why is it taking so long?

“He only has a three chamber heart. I can’t even imagine what would happen if he would get it,” said Rhiannon Grahan, Franklin Resident.

Rhiannon said that most of her family falls under the 1A vaccine group and still has not been able to receive it.

“I spent two days last week on the phone for about four hours each day trying to call different numbers and I feel like they pass the puck like call this place, call this place, like why are you calling us, we can’t help you,” said Grahan.

Rhiannon took it as far as to call state and health officials.

“I’ve called the department of health twice and even the state representatives office and give you like 600 numbers to call and nobody has it,” said Grahan.

There are 17 places in Erie where you can go to get vaccinated, but according to the people we talked to tonight they are having difficulties with scheduling to get the vaccine.

“I have contacted some lawmakers with no help. I’m not blaming them, but this should have been taken care of. This should have been taken care of. We are America what the heck is going on,” said Becky Wallen, Wesleyville Resident.

One daughter is even concerned for her parents who have heart issues and dementia.

“It’s hard for them to get online or call somewhere to get these vaccines or even schedule to get these vaccines,” said Amy Miller, Fairview Resident.

The people in the 1A classification are wanting to get answers soon to when they will have access to the vaccine.