Pennsylvania restaurants and bars no longer allowed to sell cocktails to go or offer outdoor seating that was greenlit during the pandemic

Effective immediately, Pennsylvania restaurants and bars are no longer allowed to sell “cocktails to go” or offer outdoor seating that was greenlit during the pandemic.

That update came from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board after a bill that would have extended both options for businesses was derailed in the senate law and justice committee.

Cocktails to go were a lifeline to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

Restaurant owners across the commonwealth spent anywhere from $1,500 to $75,000 to create the outdoor seating set-ups and had hoped they would remain even as restrictions are lifted.

“Just getting the tent alone was a huge nightmare because obviously there was a huge spike in demand for tents,” said Alex Morris from Pinocchios.

“The to go drinks were just as important as the food. I would say about 20-30% I sold during the pandemic were related,” said Tom Dubois, Manager of Stephen’s on State.

The PLCB is not an enforcement arm of the state. Pennsylvania State Police have not addressed yet if they will be enforcing the new action.