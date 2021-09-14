Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol states the importance of drug and alcohol epidemic during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s not always easy to pay attention to an epidemic in the middle of a pandemic.

That’s the message from drug and alcohol counselors and the Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Jennifer Smith who said that the COVID medical crisis has taken attention off of drug overdoses.

Smith is making comments about a Peninsula fundraising race this weekend for Gaudenia Counseling Services, but she also took time to tell us about a new state run hotline that reminds Pennsylvanians that drug and alcohol addictions remain serious life-threatening issues.

“That is staffed by trained individuals that know how to handle crisis situations, that know how to navigate insurance and they will stay with you until you are connected to the resources that you need,” said Jennifer Smith, Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol.

For more information on the state’s new get help now hotline, click here.

