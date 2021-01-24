Pennsylvania State Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for Sunday in the State of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania State Department of Health is reporting 113 new positive cases of COVID-19 today here in Erie County.

With today’s numbers, the county now has a total of 14,796 cases overall.

The state is reporting an increase of 3,976 new cases across the state.

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to over 800,000.

An additional 83 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania. This brings the total to 20,609.

Crawford County is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an increase of nine new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County, New York is reporting 6,018 total cases of COVID-19.