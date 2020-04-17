Pennsylvania State Police answering questions over what you can and cannot do during pandemic

We’ve been hearing a lot from people with questions about the regulations for being at work or in public. JET 24 Action News spoke to Pennsylvania State Police to clear up what you can and cannot do.

From driving restrictions to when or if you need to wear a face mask…you have questions. We went looking for the answers.

“I think that the regulations are good and they should be enforced. Everybody should wear a mask if we are out and about and I think that it should stay that way.” said Sabine Pregler, a Wattsburg resident.

Pennsylvania State Police want businesses and community members to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s mask mandate that will start Sunday night.

“Basically, it is guidelines for businesses that are still open, not just for he businesses and the employees themselves. Also for community members who may be at those businesses. Some of the examples are that you have to wear a mask. Employees are now going to have to get their temperatures taken. There is a list of them.” said Trooper Cindy Schick.

While they want businesses to comply, police can issue citations if needed. Many people are confused about traveling from state to state.

“We don’t have any limitations on state to state as of now, but as the governor addressed, the only type of travel he is permitting is essential travel. So, if you’re going to work, if you’re going to exercise or go out for a walk, then yes.” Trooper Schick said.

Some are asking about crossing state lines to buy alcohol.

“Essential businesses are open. If that essential business is open in New York and we have no travel restrictions, I do not see an issue with people going there because it is considered essential.” Trooper Schick said.

The state mandate from Governor Tom Wolf goes into effect on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.