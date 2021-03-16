Pennsylvania State Police check in at 400 liquor stores this to make sure staff and customers are following COVID-19 guidelines

Pennsylvania State Police checked in at 400 liquor stores this weekend to make sure that staff and customers are following COVID-19 guidelines.

State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued more than 20 notices of violation.

27 businesses, four of them being in Erie, were cited for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements including social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

An additional 30 businesses were given warning related to COVID-19 mitigation Efforts.