Pennsylvania State Police discuss role in commonwealth response to COVID-19 outbreak

The Pennsylvania State Police held a call to discuss their role in the commonwealth response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pennsylvania State Police wants to ensure the public’s safety and their workers are their top priority.

Lt. Scott Price of Pennsylvania State Police say they are taking extra precautions to protect those in the line of duty by giving each patrol trooper a COVID-19 to go bag which includes masks, gloves and sanitizers.

The equipment is to be used as needed when responding to a call where COVID-19 exposure is expected.

State Police also say for all residents in the state to continue to practice social distancing and stay home.

