Pennsylvania testing two possible cases of the coronavirus in Wayne and Delaware Counties

Governor Wolf announced just hours ago that two presumed positive cases of the coronavirus have turned up in Pennsylvania.

One of the cases is in Delaware County, the other in Wayne County. The two individuals have been quarantined in their homes.

The announcement came at a Friday morning press conference in Harrisburg.

“Right now, the emphasis of the plan is mitigation tactics to keep this virus from spreading widely. The confirmation of these presumed positive cases should serve a reminder of the role that every Pennsylvanian must continue to play. This is a responsibility that goes to all almost 13 million of us in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.