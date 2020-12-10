Pennsylvania to enter stricter COVID-19 mitigation efforts before the holidays

Pennsylvania will soon enter another round of stricter mitigation efforts before the holidays. This comes after COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the commonwealth.

Here is more on these new restrictions.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said that the next three weeks are vital for the commonwealth.

The new restrictions will be an effort to slow the spread of the virus through the holiday season.

The mitigation efforts include all in-person dining at retail food services including bars, restaurants, and privately catered events come to a hault.

However, outdoor dining, take out food services and alcohol sales will still be permitted.

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities will also be prohibited. Outdoor fitness facilities and classes can continue, but all participants must wear a face covering.

Also the entertainment industry including theaters, movie theaters, arcades, casinos, and bowling allies will be closed.

All K through 12 voluntary school activities including school clubs, dances and sporting events will be canceled, but collegiate and professional sports can continue under CDC guidelines.

Governor Wolf said that these mitigation efforts will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the rise of hospitalizations across the state.

“The situation we are in right now is dire. It’s worse than it was in the Spring when we took action to flatten the curve. With so many cases circulating, the kinds of everyday activities are substantially much riskier right now,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said that this is a reminder that we all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and do our part in the community.

The new order will take place beginning Saturday and will end on January 4th of 2021.