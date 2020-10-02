Pennsylvanians can now use the COVID Alert PA App when traveling to NY, NJ & DE

Pennsylvanians can now use the COVID Alert PA App when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

With the launch of the exposure notification apps COVID Alert NJ and COVID Alert NY, Pennsylvanians who download COVID Alert PA will now be able to get notifications to their smart phones if they are exposed to COVID-19 when traveling to these states or to Delaware.

“COVID Alert PA works with COVID Alert NJ, COVID Alert NY and COVID Alert DE, so anyone who has the app in these four states can get a notification from another user if they tested positive for COVID-19,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “States throughout the region have been working together to combat this pandemic, and this is one more tool for our interstate cooperation. Pennsylvanians stand united with our neighbors in adding our phones to the fight to stop COVID-19.”

COVID Alert PA is a free, voluntary mobile app developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with NearForm, University of Pennsylvania and MIT Lincoln Laboratory using the Apple and Google Exposure Notification System.

The app is designed with privacy at the forefront and does not use GPS, location services or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information. It is completely anonymous.

The Exposure Notification System will only work if the state that you are traveling to also has an exposure notification mobile app interoperable through Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), like the states of Delaware, New York and New Jersey.

More than 180,000 Pennsylvanians have downloaded COVID Alert PA since it launched on September 22nd. The more people who download the app, the more effective it will be in helping to stop the spread of COVID.

The app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “COVID Alert PA.”

Find more information on the COVID Alert PA app here.