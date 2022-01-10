People line up for COVID-19 testing at the Bayfront Convention Center Monday

High case numbers continue in the county as testing sites are seeing more and more people. Monday’s clinic is being held at the Bayfront Convention Center to accommodate the larger crowds.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the the Bayfront Convention Center with more.

People started lining up for the clinic around 9:30 a.m. Monday, even though the clinic didn’t begin until 11 a.m.

On Sunday, the case count reached over 900 cases in Erie County. The Erie County Department of Health Interim Director confirmed this as the highest single-day case count by a couple hundred cases.

The clinic was moved to the Convention Center because of the cold weather and ventilation system.

The interim health director says meeting the needs of the community is the most important thing and right now that’s testing.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“This is an extraordinarily contagious disease, this variant. Without masks and close spaces after holidays, [after] people have been together, it just I think exploded and I think we’re seeing that. You don’t realize how big your bubble of people is until you have a positive test,” said Erin Mrenak, Interim Director, Erie County Department of Health.

The clinic will take place until 2 p.m. Monday. The wait as of right now is about 30 to 45 minutes. [